Dr. Ashleigh Korves, DPM

Podiatry
4.1 (26)
Map Pin Small Santa Rosa, CA
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ashleigh Korves, DPM

Dr. Ashleigh Korves, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.

Dr. Korves works at NCMA Foot and Ankle Center in Santa Rosa, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Korves' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northern California Medical Associates Foot and Ankle Center
    1701 4th St Ste 101, Santa Rosa, CA 95404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 575-6033
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital
  • Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion

Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Arch Disorders Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Charcot Disease Chevron Icon
Claw Toe Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Callus Chevron Icon
Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Sesamoiditis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shin Splints Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Toe Injuries Chevron Icon
Toe Sprain Chevron Icon
Toe Wounds Chevron Icon
Toenail Fungal Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benesight
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • BPS Healthcare
    • Cigna
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • Conifer Health Solutions
    • CorVel
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Priority Partners
    • Tricare
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 02, 2021
    The doctor is very knowledgable and pleasant
    — Feb 02, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ashleigh Korves, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1194979278
    Education & Certifications

    • Yale New Haven Hosp
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    • Wellesley College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ashleigh Korves, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Korves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Korves has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Korves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Korves works at NCMA Foot and Ankle Center in Santa Rosa, CA. View the full address on Dr. Korves’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Korves. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Korves.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Korves, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Korves appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

