Overview of Dr. Ashleigh Korves, DPM

Dr. Ashleigh Korves, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.



Dr. Korves works at NCMA Foot and Ankle Center in Santa Rosa, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.