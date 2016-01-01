See All Podiatrists in Winston Salem, NC
Dr. Ashleigh Wells, DPM

Podiatry
1.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Winston Salem, NC
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Ashleigh Wells, DPM

Dr. Ashleigh Wells, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. 

Dr. Wells works at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston Salem, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wells' Office Locations

  1. 1
    North Carolina Baptist Hospital
    1 S Hawthorne Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27157 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 716-3448
    Monday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Tuesday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Wednesday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Thursday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Friday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Saturday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Sunday
    12:00am - 11:45pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Davie Medical Center
  • Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Ashleigh Wells, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1477931020
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wells accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Wells has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wells works at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Dr. Wells’s profile.

    Dr. Wells has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wells.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wells, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wells appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

