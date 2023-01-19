Dr. Ashlesh Dani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashlesh Dani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ashlesh Dani, MD
Dr. Ashlesh Dani, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall, Vassar Brothers Medical Center and Westchester Medical Center.
Dr. Dani's Office Locations
Caremount Medical30 Columbia St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 452-6418
Mid-hudson Medical Group P C.600 Westage Business Ctr Dr, Fishkill, NY 12524 Directions (845) 231-5600Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Vassar Brothers Medical Center45 Reade Pl, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 231-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I like Dr. Dani because he exhausts conservative treatments first. Have partially controlled epilepsy that improved dramatically with weight loss (plant-based diet). My epilepsy has improved dramatically!
About Dr. Ashlesh Dani, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
Education & Certifications
- GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dani has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Bell's Palsy and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dani speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.