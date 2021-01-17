Dr. Ashley Albarado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albarado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashley Albarado, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ashley Albarado, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans.
Locations
Albarado Psychiatry, LLC203 Energy Pkwy Bldg 2, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 205-9725
Albarado Psychiatry3312 Kaliste Saloom Rd, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 534-9007Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very compassionate, kind, thorough, and has not steered me wrong yet. Dr. Albarado has helped save my life. I’m not sure where I would be with out her help.
About Dr. Ashley Albarado, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Med Ctr
- LSU/Ochsner
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
