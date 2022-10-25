Overview of Dr. Ashley Amalfi, MD

Dr. Ashley Amalfi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY|University Of Rochester, School Of Medicine and Dentistry and is affiliated with Highland Hospital and Rochester General Hospital.



Dr. Amalfi works at Quatela Center for Plastic Surgery in Rochester, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.