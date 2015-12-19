See All Pediatricians in Wilmington, DE
Dr. Ashley Anttila, MD

Pediatrics
Overview of Dr. Ashley Anttila, MD

Dr. Ashley Anttila, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware.

Dr. Anttila works at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Anttila's Office Locations

    Alfred I. Dupont Hospital for Children
    1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 (302) 651-4500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 19, 2015
    Dr. Anttila is incredible!!! She truly found her calling in life. She is wonderful with children and makes my 2yo daughter and my 10yo son feel completely at ease. She listens, and she spends a great deal of time with her patients. Fantastic bedside manner !!! Easy to talk to, knowledgeable, very positive and reassuring...we feel so lucky to have found her !!!!!
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ashley Anttila, MD

    Pediatrics
    Education & Certifications

    THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ashley Anttila, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anttila is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Anttila has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Anttila has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anttila works at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, DE. View the full address on Dr. Anttila’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Anttila. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anttila.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anttila, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anttila appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

