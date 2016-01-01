Dr. Ashley Austin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Austin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashley Austin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ashley Austin, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1959 NE Pacific St # 812, Seattle, WA 98195 Directions (206) 520-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ashley Austin, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1497173991
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Austin accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Austin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Austin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Austin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Austin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Austin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.