Overview of Dr. Ashley Baker, MD

Dr. Ashley Baker, MD is an Urology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Baker works at Regional Urology in Shreveport, LA with other offices in Natchitoches, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Polyuria and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.