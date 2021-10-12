Overview of Dr. Ashley Barks, MD

Dr. Ashley Barks, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Kansas Spine and Specialty Hospital, Salina Regional Health Center and Wesley Medical Center.



Dr. Barks works at Abay Neuroscience Center in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.