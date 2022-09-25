Overview

Dr. Ashley Barnes, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from MARQUETTE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.



Dr. Barnes works at Braces by Barnes in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

