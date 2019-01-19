Dr. Ashley Bartalot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bartalot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashley Bartalot, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ashley Bartalot, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multi-Specialty50 Court Street Floor 6th, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multispecialty263 7th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
She's very sincere and attentive. While getting an appointment is not that easy since she is in the office I go to every other Friday, I highly recommend her. She is very gentle, listens to your concerns and takes the time to explain your options. For me it's great she does not see OB patients in that particular office otherwise the waiting room would be jam packed and she wouldn't be able to spend the time with patients as she does now.
- NEW YORK METHODIST HOSPITAL
- St. George's University School Of Medicine
Dr. Bartalot has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bartalot accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bartalot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bartalot has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bartalot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bartalot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bartalot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.