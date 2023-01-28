Dr. Ashley Bassett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bassett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashley Bassett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ashley Bassett, MD
Dr. Ashley Bassett, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnson Medical School|Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School|Rutgers Medical School and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Newton Medical Center.
Dr. Bassett's Office Locations
Orthopedic Institute of New Jersey95 Madison Ave Ste 101, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (908) 648-5746
Orthopedic Institute of New Jersey218 Ridgedale Ave Ste 202, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927 Directions (908) 648-5745
Orthopedic Institute of New Jersey711 State Route 10 Ste 100, Randolph, NJ 07869 Directions (908) 648-5738
Orthopedic Institute of New Jersey279 Route 31, Washington, NJ 07882 Directions (908) 648-5740
Orthopedic Institute of New Jersey254B Mountain Ave Ste 201, Hackettstown, NJ 07840 Directions (908) 648-5741Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Orthopedic Institute of New Jersey376 Lafayette Rd Ste 202, Sparta, NJ 07871 Directions (908) 648-5743Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
Orthopedic Institute of New Jersey - Hackettstown Urgent Care108 Bilby Rd Ste 201, Hackettstown, NJ 07840 Directions (908) 648-5742Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Orthopedic Institute of New Jersey222 High St Ste 202, Newton, NJ 07860 Directions (908) 648-5744Monday10:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Newton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ashley Bassett, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rothman Inst-Thomas Jefferson U|Rothman Institute / Thomas Jefferson University - Sports Medicine|Thomas Jefferson University Hospital / Rothman Orthopaedic Institute
- Harvard Combined Orthopaedic Residency Program
- Robert Wood Johnson Medical School|Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School|Rutgers Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bassett has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bassett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
173 patients have reviewed Dr. Bassett. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bassett.
