Dr. Ashley Bateman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Malibu, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Bateman works at UCLA Health Malibu Primary Care & Immediate Care in Malibu, CA with other offices in Thousand Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.