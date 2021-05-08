Dr. Ashley Bayer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bayer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashley Bayer, DO
Overview of Dr. Ashley Bayer, DO
Dr. Ashley Bayer, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They completed their residency with All Children's Hospital Johns Hopkins|Tampa Gen Hosp
Dr. Bayer's Office Locations
Palm Pediatrics8150 Royal Palm Blvd Ste 105, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (754) 280-0601
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- Broward Health Coral Springs
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bayer?
Dr Bayer is a great doctor who listens to you, takes time to discuss concerns and you don’t feel like just another patient. I recommend Dr Bayer to any of my friends who are becoming new mamas.
About Dr. Ashley Bayer, DO
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1376794982
Education & Certifications
- All Children's Hospital Johns Hopkins|Tampa Gen Hosp
- Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children and Women|Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bayer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bayer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bayer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Bayer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bayer.
