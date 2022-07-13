Dr. Bechtol has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashley Bechtol, MD
Overview of Dr. Ashley Bechtol, MD
Dr. Ashley Bechtol, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV.
Dr. Bechtol works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bechtol's Office Locations
-
1
Martin Luther King Health Center1799 MOUNT MARIAH DR, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (702) 383-1961
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bechtol?
We met her and she is awesome! Very peofesional and sweet with children.
About Dr. Ashley Bechtol, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1336401140
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bechtol accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bechtol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bechtol works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bechtol. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bechtol.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bechtol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bechtol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.