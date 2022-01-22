Dr. Ashley Boccio, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boccio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashley Boccio, DPM
Overview of Dr. Ashley Boccio, DPM
Dr. Ashley Boccio, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Huntington, NY.
Comprehensive Foot Specialists PC775 Park Ave Ste 330, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 549-5167
- Huntington Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Dr. Ashley Boccio, is wonderful. She explains things to you thoroughly and answers all your questions. I had fractured my toe and Dr. Boccio explained that a bone chip got lodged in the toe joint. Dr. Boccio fully explained what was injured and that surgery was required to remove the chip. I had the surgery recently. She did a great job. She’s very professional, personable and a skilled surgeon.
- Podiatry
- English
Dr. Boccio has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boccio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boccio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boccio has seen patients for Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boccio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
