See All Podiatrists in Huntington, NY
Dr. Ashley Boccio, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Ashley Boccio, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Huntington, NY
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Ashley Boccio, DPM

Dr. Ashley Boccio, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Huntington, NY. 

Dr. Boccio works at Comprehensive Foot Specialists in Huntington, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Kelvin Barry, DPM
Dr. Kelvin Barry, DPM
5.0 (5)
View Profile
Dr. Niral Patel, DPM
Dr. Niral Patel, DPM
5.0 (179)
View Profile
Dr. Femi Francis-Leito, DPM
Dr. Femi Francis-Leito, DPM
5.0 (8)
View Profile

Dr. Boccio's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Foot Specialists PC
    775 Park Ave Ste 330, Huntington, NY 11743 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 549-5167

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Foot Sprain
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Foot Sprain
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Boccio?

    Jan 22, 2022
    Dr. Ashley Boccio, is wonderful. She explains things to you thoroughly and answers all your questions. I had fractured my toe and Dr. Boccio explained that a bone chip got lodged in the toe joint. Dr. Boccio fully explained what was injured and that surgery was required to remove the chip. I had the surgery recently. She did a great job. She’s very professional, personable and a skilled surgeon.
    Mary — Jan 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ashley Boccio, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ashley Boccio, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Boccio to family and friends

    Dr. Boccio's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Boccio

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ashley Boccio, DPM.

    About Dr. Ashley Boccio, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417344227
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ashley Boccio, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boccio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boccio has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boccio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boccio works at Comprehensive Foot Specialists in Huntington, NY. View the full address on Dr. Boccio’s profile.

    Dr. Boccio has seen patients for Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boccio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Boccio has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boccio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boccio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boccio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ashley Boccio, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.