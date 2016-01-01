Dr. Choucroun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashley Choucroun, MD
Overview of Dr. Ashley Choucroun, MD
Dr. Ashley Choucroun, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University.
Dr. Choucroun works at
Dr. Choucroun's Office Locations
Seton Family of Doctors1201 W 38th St, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 324-7036
Shivers Center1313 Red River St, Austin, TX 78701 Directions (512) 324-7789
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
- 1376704544
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
Dr. Choucroun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choucroun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Choucroun. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choucroun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choucroun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choucroun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.