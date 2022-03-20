See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Massillon, OH
Dr. Ashley Clarke, DO

Internal Medicine
2.9 (30)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ashley Clarke, DO

Dr. Ashley Clarke, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Massillon, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.

Dr. Clarke works at Clarke Family Medicine in Massillon, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Clarke's Office Locations

    Clarke Family Medicine LLC
    2520 Wales Ave NW Ste 220, Massillon, OH 44646 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 880-5671

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aultman Hospital
  • Mercy Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 20, 2022
    CHRIS BIEDENBACH — Mar 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ashley Clarke, DO

    Internal Medicine
    23 years of experience
    English
    1245269562
    Education & Certifications

    Ohio University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ashley Clarke, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clarke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Clarke has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Clarke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Clarke works at Clarke Family Medicine in Massillon, OH. View the full address on Dr. Clarke’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Clarke. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clarke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clarke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clarke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

