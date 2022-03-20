Dr. Ashley Clarke, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clarke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashley Clarke, DO
Overview of Dr. Ashley Clarke, DO
Dr. Ashley Clarke, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Massillon, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Clarke works at
Dr. Clarke's Office Locations
-
1
Clarke Family Medicine LLC2520 Wales Ave NW Ste 220, Massillon, OH 44646 Directions (330) 880-5671
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Aultman Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Clarke?
My all time favorite Dr . Ashley Clarke takes a very casual, down to earth approach that may be off putting to people expecting the Lab coat treatment. I can attest her knowledge is among the best of them. If you are looking for a place with firm boundaries and a doctor that never cracks a smile, this ain't the place for you. She spent more time with me than any other doctor ever had and converses easily and in laymen terms. Their 'limited' hours are listed and known to respond to another reviewer. If you want an assembly line Dr office this ain't it. You get truly individual attention and care. I was so speechless by the poor review, I felt compelled to offer my take. I suspect they expect the whole veneer of a drs office. Clarke and company keep it casual and it makes it easier to communicate with them. Out of 5 stars, 100. To the poor reviewers, to quote Bunk Moreland. , "Shiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiit"
About Dr. Ashley Clarke, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1245269562
Education & Certifications
- Ohio University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clarke has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clarke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clarke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clarke works at
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Clarke. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clarke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clarke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clarke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.