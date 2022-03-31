Dr. Ashley Dao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashley Dao, MD
Overview of Dr. Ashley Dao, MD
Dr. Ashley Dao, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas.
Dr. Dao works at
Dr. Dao's Office Locations
-
1
Childrens Ear Nose & Throat Center3705 Medical Pkwy Ste 320, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 454-0392Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dao?
Dr. Doa is fantastic!
About Dr. Ashley Dao, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1366886350
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / SAN ANTONIO
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dao accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dao works at
Dr. Dao has seen patients for Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.