Dr. Ashley Davis, MD
Overview
Dr. Ashley Davis, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.
Locations
Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center1055 N Curtis Rd, Boise, ID 83706 Directions (208) 429-9100Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Davis Family Medicine222 N 2nd St Ste 204, Boise, ID 83702 Directions (208) 429-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Connecticare
- Corizon Health
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Idaho Physicians Network (IPN)
- LifeWise
- Medicaid of Oregon
- Micron Technology, Inc.
- Moda Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Noridian
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- PHCS
- Providence Health Plans
- Saint Alphonsus Health Alliance
- Smart Card Alliance
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wise Provider Networks
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Davis and her staff goes above and beyond.
About Dr. Ashley Davis, MD
- Family Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- St Mark's Family Medicine Residency
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.