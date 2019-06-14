Dr. Doucette has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashley Doucette, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ashley Doucette, MD
Dr. Ashley Doucette, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Opelousas, LA.
Dr. Doucette works at
Dr. Doucette's Office Locations
Southwest Louisiana Primary Health Care Center Inc.8762 Highway 182, Opelousas, LA 70570 Directions (337) 942-2005
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
She is a wonderful Doctor and was able to trust her and I don't trust ppl. If anyone knows where she moved her practice please let me know. You can email the location at sarahale17@yahoo.com Since she moved from the location I was going to aee her I haven't been able to find a another Doctor that can actually help me and that I actually trust
About Dr. Ashley Doucette, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1437392404
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doucette accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doucette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doucette works at
Dr. Doucette has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doucette on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
