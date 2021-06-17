Dr. Ashley Drake, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drake is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashley Drake, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ashley Drake, MD is a Dermatologist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia.
Dr. Drake works at
Dermatology Specialists of Omaha909 N 96th St Ste 201, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 559-4186Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 3:30pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Love her. the office is well organized and they are thorough. Dr. Drake has removed multiple spots from me and followed up on suspicious cancerous spots with great care.
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1700090024
- University of Iowa
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
- R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia
- University Of Nebraska
Dr. Drake accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Drake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Drake works at
Dr. Drake has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drake on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Drake. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drake.
