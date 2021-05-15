See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in Saint Joseph, MI
Dr. Ashley Dupuis, DO

Prenatal Care
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ashley Dupuis, DO is a Prenatal Care Specialist in Saint Joseph, MI. They specialize in Prenatal Care, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center.

Dr. Dupuis works at BellaNova Women's Health in Saint Joseph, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Health Park Medical Suites, St. Joseph
    3950 Hollywood Rd Ste 100, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (269) 429-8010
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fetal Ultrasound
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Syphilis Screening
Fetal Ultrasound
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Syphilis Screening

Fetal Ultrasound
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Syphilis Screening
Abdominal Pain
Bacteriuria Screening
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Breast Cancer Screening
C-Section
Cervical Polyps
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Colposcopy
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Dipstick Urinalysis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fetal Cardiac Screening
First Trimester Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Gestational Diabetes
Gonorrhea Screening
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
High Risk Pregnancy
HIV Screening
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Infertility Evaluation
Mammography
Maternal Anemia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Ovarian Cysts
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Phenylketonuria Screening
Pregnancy Test
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Sickle Cell Screening
STD Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vaginosis Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Adenomyosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Amniocentesis
Anal Fissure
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atrophic Vaginitis
Birth Control
Breast Pain
Breech Position
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Cervical Cancer
Cervicitis
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Colporrhaphy
Constipation
da Vinci® Robotic Surgery
da Vinci® Surgery for Endometriosis
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions
Dilation and Curettage
Ectopic Pregnancy
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Endocervical Curettage
Endometrial Ablation
Endometrial Biopsy
Endometrial Polyp Surgery
Endometriosis
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Female Infertility
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa
Hemorrhoids
Hidradenitis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypertension
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Hysterectomy - Open
Hysterectomy, Robotic-Assisted
Hysteroscopic Resection of Fibroids and Polyps
Hysteroscopy
Hysteroscopy Sterilization
In Vitro Fertilization
Incontinence Sling Procedure
Inguinal Hernia
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Placement
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Removal
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Laparoscopic Salpingectomy
Laparoscopic Salpingo-Oophrectomy
LEEP - Loop Electrosurgical Excision Procedure
Liver Cancer
Mirena® Intrauterine Device
Miscarriages
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nexplanon® Etonogestrel Implant
Normal Vaginal Delivery
Oophorectomy
Pap Smear
Perimenopause
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pessary for Prolapse
Placenta Previa
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Polypectomy
Preeclampsia
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sickle Cell Disease
Symptomatic Menopause
Trichomoniasis
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
Uterine Cancer
Uterine Diseases
Uterine Fibroids
Vaginal Culture
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
Vaginal Hysterectomy
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy
Vulvar Cancer
Vulvectomy
Wound Repair
Yeast Infections
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana, Inc.
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • Trustmark Companies
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • US Health and Life Insurance Company

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 15, 2021
    Dr. Dupuis is one of the best doctors that I have encountered! I had to have a hysterectomy. It is not common for someone my age to have this type of surgery. I had many concerns but Dr. Dupuis addressed them all. She was very thorough in explaining the procedure and the risks. She made sure I was comfortable before and after my surgery. It has now been seven weeks since my surgery and I feel awesome. At 2 weeks I told her, " I feel like I never had surgery"! My incisions healed so well that it is almost unnoticeable. She made me laugh when I wanted to cry and she ensured me that she was well versed with laparoscopic surgery. She was right! I would recommend her to anyone that needs that surgery or any other procedure. Thanks again Dr. Dupuis!
    Amber Wright — May 15, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Ashley Dupuis, DO
    About Dr. Ashley Dupuis, DO

    Specialties
    • Prenatal Care
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821396599
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ingham Regional Medical Center
    Internship
    • Ingham
    Medical Education
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
