Overview of Dr. Ashley Egan, MD

Dr. Ashley Egan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rowlett, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.



Dr. Egan works at Rockwall Surgical Specialists in Rowlett, TX with other offices in Rockwall, TX and Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair and Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.