Dr. Ashley Evans, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ashley Evans, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boise, ID. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.
Dr. Evans works at
Locations
Digestive Health Clinic, LLC6259 W Emerald St, Boise, ID 83704 Directions (208) 489-1900Monday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pm
Nampa Digestive Health Clinic5080 E Commerce St, Nampa, ID 83687 Directions (208) 489-1900Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
It was great. I felt like she was very professional and explained the results of her findings in a way I could understand. Her staff is amazing from the front desk to the procedure room. They were friendly and seemed very concerned that I was comfortable. I would highly recommend Dr. Evas to anyone needing a colonoscopy or endoscopy as, she performed both on me. I really like her, I am getting a referral from my husbands Dr. to have her do his colonoscopy as soon as she can.
About Dr. Ashley Evans, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1326238981
Education & Certifications
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Evans has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evans accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Evans has seen patients for Gastritis, Crohn's Disease and Barrett's Esophagus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evans on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans.
