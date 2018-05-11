Dr. Ashley Fowler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fowler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashley Fowler, MD
Overview of Dr. Ashley Fowler, MD
Dr. Ashley Fowler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.
Dr. Fowler's Office Locations
Spartanburg & Pelham OB-GYN250 North Grove Medical Park Dr, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 208-2345
Medical Group of the Carolinas - Emergency Medicine101 E Wood St, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 560-6000TuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 Hours
Bearden-josey Center for Breast Health - Pelham2755 S Highway 14 Ste 2250, Greer, SC 29650 Directions (864) 560-7002
Hospital Affiliations
- Spartanburg Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fowler has a fantastic friendly personality that really puts you at ease. She makes it easy to ask questions and explains answers to you in layman’s terms. Her staff is extremely professional and caring like her.
About Dr. Ashley Fowler, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
Dr. Fowler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fowler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fowler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fowler has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fowler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Fowler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fowler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fowler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fowler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.