Overview of Dr. Ashley Fowler, MD

Dr. Ashley Fowler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.



Dr. Fowler works at Spartanburg & Pelham OB-GYN in Spartanburg, SC with other offices in Greer, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.