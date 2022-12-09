Dr. Ashley Gregg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gregg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashley Gregg, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ashley Gregg, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Calabasas, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA.
Dr. Gregg's Office Locations
Calabasas Pediatric Gastroenterology26585 Agoura Rd Ste 360, Calabasas, CA 91302 Directions (818) 741-2043
Hospital Affiliations
- Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This review is long overdue. We’ve been seeing Dr. Gregg since November 2019; three days after our son was born to be exact. Both my husband and I are older first-time parents and didn’t have any help during those long, nerve racking, sleep deprived, grueling first few weeks and year of parenthood. Dr. Gregg was our guiding light! Our newborn son was losing weight a week after birth which was terrifying. Dr. Gregg was instrumental in getting him back on track. For the first month, we were in her office weekly sometimes even twice a week as she wanted to ensure he was gaining weight and growing without complications, which he did beautifully. She’s very hands on, knowledgeable, responsive, and genuinely cares about her patients. The same goes for her nurse Evie, who is fantastic as well. My son loves them both and lights up whenever we mention them. Dr. Gregg runs a tight ship. Her office is clean, spacious, and bright. You are in good hands with Dr. Gregg and nurse Evie.
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1144640152
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
Dr. Gregg has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gregg accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gregg using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gregg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gregg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gregg.
