Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashley Harris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ashley Harris, MD
Dr. Ashley Harris, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston.
Dr. Harris' Office Locations
Consultants in Womens Health1355 Central Pkwy S Ste 400, San Antonio, TX 78232 Directions (210) 590-6195
Consultants in Women's Health5000 Schertz Pkwy Ste 100, Schertz, TX 78154 Directions (210) 650-9978Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Consultants in Women's Health502 Madison Oak Dr Ste 240, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 495-1900
Quarry Office250 E Basse Rd Ste 205, San Antonio, TX 78209 Directions (210) 653-5501
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ashley Harris, MD
- Obstetrics
- 9 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
Dr. Harris speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
