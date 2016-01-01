Dr. Ashley Kim, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashley Kim, DPM
Overview of Dr. Ashley Kim, DPM
Dr. Ashley Kim, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Wayne, NJ.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
Suburban Nephrology Group PA510 Hamburg Tpke Ste 108, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 925-4111
Podiatry Center Of New Jersey170 Market St, Paterson, NJ 07505 Directions (973) 925-4111
Podiatry Center Of New Jersey202 Smith St, Perth Amboy, NJ 08861 Directions (973) 925-4111
- 4 17 NATHANIEL PL, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (973) 925-4111
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ashley Kim, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1730618257
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
