Dr. Ashley King, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola and HCA Florida West Hospital.
Woodlands Medical Specialists4724 N Davis Hwy, Pensacola, FL 32503 Directions (850) 696-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- HCA Florida West Hospital
Dr king is an excellent doctor.She responds to my medical needs in a caring and professional way.
- Cleveland Clinic
- Virginia Commonwealth University
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Dr. King has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. King accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. King has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Overactive Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. King on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
