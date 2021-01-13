See All Otolaryngologists in Torrance, CA
Dr. Ashley Kita, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5.0 (1)
Overview of Dr. Ashley Kita, MD

Dr. Ashley Kita, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Torrance, CA. 

Dr. Kita works at Ucla Dmpg South Bay in Torrance, CA with other offices in Santa Monica, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kita's Office Locations

    Ucla Dmpg South Bay
    23550 Hawthorne Blvd Ste 180, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 465-2255
    Ucla Medical Center-santa Monica
    1250 16th St, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 259-9352
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hearing Screening
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Oral Cancer Screening
Hearing Screening
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Oral Cancer Screening

Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Cochlear Implant Insertion Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Jan 13, 2021
    Dr. Kita is professional and thorough. Her staff was able to get me in to see her quickly. The office is well organized and the staff is friendly/welcoming and more importantly, operating very safely during the pandemic. Dr. Kita took her time examining me and explaining her diagnosis and management. She followed up with me regarding test results and questions I had promptly. As a physician myself, I appreciate doctors who are invested in each individual patient despite what I'm sure is a busy day. I would certainly recommend her to all my friends and family.
    — Jan 13, 2021
    About Dr. Ashley Kita, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578950531
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kita has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kita accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Kita has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kita has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kita.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kita, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kita appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

