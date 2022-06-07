Dr. Ashley Lankford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lankford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashley Lankford, MD
Overview of Dr. Ashley Lankford, MD
Dr. Ashley Lankford, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd and Physicians' Medical Center.
Dr. Lankford works at
Dr. Lankford's Office Locations
American Health Network -new Albany3605 Northgate Ct Ste 204, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (812) 207-2130
Andrew J. Shapiro MD, PA - Atlantis122a John F Kennedy Dr, Atlantis, FL 33462 Directions (561) 333-1335
The Center for Advanced Surgical Care12955 Palms West Dr Ste 201, Loxahatchee, FL 33470 Directions (561) 383-5200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Floyd
- Physicians' Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Care District of Palm Beach County
- Health Net
- HealthSource of Ohio
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Prudential
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vita Health
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve had 5 surgeries and my wife had one plus she suffered a severe dog bite that took away a large portion of skin from her arm. Ashley Lankford performed all these procedures with the highest level of care. I owe her my life in many ways. We give her 5 stars 6 if possible.
About Dr. Ashley Lankford, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1487670683
Education & Certifications
- American College Of Surgeons
- Meml Health University Med Center
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lankford has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lankford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lankford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lankford has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lankford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lankford speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lankford. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lankford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lankford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lankford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.