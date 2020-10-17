Dr. Ashley Lee, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashley Lee, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ashley Lee, DPM
Dr. Ashley Lee, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Algonquin, IL. They completed their residency with Weiss Memorial Hospital
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
Algonquin Office1345 Ryan Pkwy, Algonquin, IL 60102 Directions (847) 487-2827
Des Plaines - Holy Family Clinic150 N River Rd Ste 220, Des Plaines, IL 60016 Directions (847) 487-2827
Lake Zurich Office350 Surryse Rd Ste 100, Lake Zurich, IL 60047 Directions (847) 487-2827
Wauconda Office385 W LIBERTY ST, Wauconda, IL 60084 Directions (847) 487-2827
Arlington Heights Office11 S HIGHLAND AVE, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 487-2827
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ashley Lee was recommended by my Orthopedic Surgeon, and am I glad I took a chance with her. She listened to all my concerns and addressed them. The staff was polite, the office is very clean and Dr. Ashley Lee is outstanding.
About Dr. Ashley Lee, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Weiss Memorial Hospital
- Oklahoma State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
