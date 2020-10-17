Overview of Dr. Ashley Lee, DPM

Dr. Ashley Lee, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Algonquin, IL. They completed their residency with Weiss Memorial Hospital



Dr. Lee works at First Step Foot Care SC in Algonquin, IL with other offices in Des Plaines, IL, Lake Zurich, IL, Wauconda, IL and Arlington Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.