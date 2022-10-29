Dr. Ashley Lock, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashley Lock, DDS
Dr. Ashley Lock, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Indianapolis, IN.
Dr. Lock works at
Office5855 Madison Ave Ste H, Indianapolis, IN 46227 Directions (317) 787-6160Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Always polite, gentle with your mouth and pleasant atmosphere. Great work too!
- English
- 1962028563
Dr. Lock has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lock accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lock. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.