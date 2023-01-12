Overview of Dr. Ashley Lubecki, DO

Dr. Ashley Lubecki, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Edward Via Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Obici Hospital.



Dr. Lubecki works at Lakeview Medical Center, Inc in Suffolk, VA with other offices in Carrollton, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.