Dr. Ashley McElroy, MD
Overview of Dr. Ashley McElroy, MD
Dr. Ashley McElroy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They graduated from Texas Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - Memorial Hospital - Livingston, TX, St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin and Woodland Heights Medical Center.
Dr. McElroy's Office Locations
Angelina Surgical Associates302 Medical Park Dr Ste 101, Lufkin, TX 75904 Directions (936) 634-8216
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Health - Memorial Hospital - Livingston, TX
- St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin
- Woodland Heights Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Consulted her for elective surgery. Dr. McElroy was very nice and answered all my question and gave me my surgical options. Wait time was minimum and staff was great!
About Dr. Ashley McElroy, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1821401142
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- Phoenix Integrated Surg Res/Good Samaritan
- Texas Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McElroy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McElroy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McElroy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McElroy works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. McElroy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McElroy.
