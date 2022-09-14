Overview of Dr. Ashley McElroy, MD

Dr. Ashley McElroy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They graduated from Texas Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - Memorial Hospital - Livingston, TX, St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin and Woodland Heights Medical Center.



Dr. McElroy works at Angelina Surgical Associates in Lufkin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.