Dr. Ashley McElroy, MD

General Surgery
4.2 (5)
Map Pin Small Lufkin, TX
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Ashley McElroy, MD

Dr. Ashley McElroy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They graduated from Texas Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - Memorial Hospital - Livingston, TX, St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin  and Woodland Heights Medical Center.

Dr. McElroy works at Angelina Surgical Associates in Lufkin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McElroy's Office Locations

    Angelina Surgical Associates
    302 Medical Park Dr Ste 101, Lufkin, TX 75904
(936) 634-8216

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Luke's Health - Memorial Hospital - Livingston, TX
  • St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin 
  • Woodland Heights Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Port Placements or Replacements
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Port Placements or Replacements
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones

Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Sep 14, 2022
    K Neal — Sep 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ashley McElroy, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English
    • 1821401142
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Minnesota
    • Phoenix Integrated Surg Res/Good Samaritan
    • Texas Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ashley McElroy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McElroy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McElroy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McElroy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McElroy works at Angelina Surgical Associates in Lufkin, TX. View the full address on Dr. McElroy’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. McElroy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McElroy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McElroy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McElroy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

