Dr. Ashley Mekala, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical City Alliance, Medical City North Hills and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance.



Dr. Mekala works at North Texas Surgical Specialists in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Keller, TX and North Richland Hills, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Appendicitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.