Dr. Ashley Murphy, MD

Pediatrics
3.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Ashley Murphy, MD

Dr. Ashley Murphy, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bothell, WA. They completed their fellowship with Monroe Carell Jr Childrens Hospital at Vanderbilt

Dr. Murphy works at Kaiser Permanente Northshore Medical Center in Bothell, WA with other offices in Everett, WA and Bellevue, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Murphy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northshore Medical Center
    11913 NE 195th St, Bothell, WA 98011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 489-3100
  2. 2
    Kaiser Permanente Lone Tree Medical Offices
    2930 Maple St, Everett, WA 98201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 261-1500
  3. 3
    Group Health Occupational Hlth Services
    11511 NE 10th St, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 502-3850

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Newborn Jaundice
Wellness Examination
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Newborn Jaundice

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  Acne
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  Dry Skin
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  Fever
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  Headache
Hives Chevron Icon
  Hives
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  Impetigo
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  Migraine
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  Obesity
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  Phimosis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  Stye
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  Vertigo
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  Warts
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  Wheezing

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Ashley Murphy, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1912340704
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Monroe Carell Jr Childrens Hospital at Vanderbilt
Fellowship
Board Certifications
  • Pediatrics
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.