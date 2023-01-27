Overview of Dr. Ashley Park, MD

Dr. Ashley Park, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University School Of Med and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Park works at Campbell Clinic in Germantown, TN with other offices in Collierville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.