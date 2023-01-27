Dr. Ashley Park, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashley Park, MD
Overview of Dr. Ashley Park, MD
Dr. Ashley Park, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University School Of Med and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Park's Office Locations
Germantown1400 S Germantown Rd, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 759-3111Monday8:00am -Tuesday8:00am -
Wolf River Clinic7887 Wolf River Blvd, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 759-3111Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics1458 W POPLAR AVE, Collierville, TN 38017 Directions (901) 759-3111Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Gets to the facts Listens to concerns Makes recommendations about care needed He is concerned about tour getting better
About Dr. Ashley Park, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1477540169
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pa Health System
- St George's University School Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Park has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Park accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Park has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Park on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
83 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Park, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Park appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.