Dr. Parks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ashley Parks, MD
Overview
Dr. Ashley Parks, MD is a Dermatologist in Greenville, SC. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Parks works at
Locations
Dermatology Associates P.A.317 Tanner Rd, Greenville, SC 29607 Directions (864) 627-8911
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been to Dr. Parks on 3 occasions I found her to be friendly, professional, and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Ashley Parks, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1215228739
Education & Certifications
- University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences (Ms)
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parks has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Parks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parks.
