Dr. Ashley Peak, MD

Psychiatry
3.8 (10)
Map Pin Small Saint Cloud, MN
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ashley Peak, MD

Dr. Ashley Peak, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Cloud, MN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Peak works at Central Minnesota Mental Health Center, Saint Cloud, MN in Saint Cloud, MN with other offices in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Opioid Dependence and Drug and Alcohol Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Peak's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Central Minnesota Mental Health Center
    1321 13th St N, Saint Cloud, MN 56303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (320) 252-5010
    Monday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 12:30pm
  2. 2
    9702 Stonestreet Rd, Louisville, KY 40272 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 749-6249
  3. 3
    Katie E. Harmeier
    1028 Barret Ave, Louisville, KY 40204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 451-1221

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Ashley Peak, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063552677
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

