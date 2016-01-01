Dr. Ashley Peak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashley Peak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ashley Peak, MD
Dr. Ashley Peak, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Cloud, MN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Peak works at
Dr. Peak's Office Locations
Central Minnesota Mental Health Center1321 13th St N, Saint Cloud, MN 56303 Directions (320) 252-5010Monday7:30am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 8:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 12:30pm
- 2 9702 Stonestreet Rd, Louisville, KY 40272 Directions (502) 749-6249
Katie E. Harmeier1028 Barret Ave, Louisville, KY 40204 Directions (502) 451-1221
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ashley Peak, MD
- Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peak works at
Dr. Peak has seen patients for Opioid Dependence and Drug and Alcohol Dependence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Peak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peak.
