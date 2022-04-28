Dr. Pierce has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashley Pierce, MD
Dr. Ashley Pierce, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lexington, SC.
Dr. Pierce works at
Locations
Palmetto Health-USC Family Medicine - Lakeview Family Medicine1316 N Lake Dr, Lexington, SC 29072 Directions (803) 358-1191
Prisma Health Family Medicine- Midlands Department3209 Colonial Dr, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 434-6113
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Dr. Pierce is awesome! My first visit and my daughter also wants to be a new patient. I have never in my entire life thought I’d enjoy a visit for medical care, but I’m looking forward to seeing her again because she’s a fun person to be around. No way you won’t like her. She was fantastic with my daughter, and went to get the kid’s treasure box and as daughter picked something Dr. Pierce would tell her she could have another one, she could have another one…daughter LOVES her. She clearly loooooves the little patients. She was thorough and efficient—not at all rushed but not wasting visit time on non issues, either. Relaxed, informal, sweet, funny…somebody you’d eat tacos with.
- Family Medicine
- English
- Family Practice
