Dr. Ashley Rickey, MD
Overview of Dr. Ashley Rickey, MD
Dr. Ashley Rickey, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Medical Park Hospital.
Dr. Rickey works at
Dr. Rickey's Office Locations
Novant Health Vascular Specialists Winston Salem2827 Lyndhurst Ave Ste 203, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7212
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ashley Rickey, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1063732634
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
