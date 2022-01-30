See All General Surgeons in Portland, OR
Dr. Ashley Rivera, DO

General Surgery
5.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Portland, OR
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ashley Rivera, DO

Dr. Ashley Rivera, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University and is affiliated with Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.

Dr. Rivera works at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rivera's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Westside Surgical Specialists
    9155 SW Barnes Rd Ste 735, Portland, OR 97225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 297-1351

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Providence St. Vincent Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Crohn's Disease
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Rib Fracture
Crohn's Disease
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Rib Fracture

Treatment frequency



Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 30, 2022
    Dr. Rivera assessed me regarding lower abdominal pain. She diagnosed a hernia and asked me to validate it with a CAT Scan. Her diagnosis was correct. She was timely in her response to me after the film was available, and she successfully performed surgery to repair 3 hernias shortly thereafter. While I worked at home (from bed) during recovery, the circumstances were very manageable. Dr. Rivera followed up in a timely and professional manner to check on my progress along the way. She released me to go back to working out and running after about 3 weeks of recovery. I'm pain-free and almost back to full distance running training and weight-lifting capacity after 7 weeks (I'm in my 60's) She's astute, professional, has great patient interactive skills, and is very effective as a surgeon. She instills confidence and makes you feel like she's on your team.
    — Jan 30, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Ashley Rivera, DO
    About Dr. Ashley Rivera, DO

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457745200
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, Corvallis, OR
    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University
    Undergraduate School
    • Iowa State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ashley Rivera, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rivera has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rivera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rivera works at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Portland, OR. View the full address on Dr. Rivera’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivera. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivera.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rivera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rivera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

