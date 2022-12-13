See All Plastic Surgeons in Carmel, IN
Dr. Ashley Robey, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Ashley Robey, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (33)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ashley Robey, MD

Dr. Ashley Robey, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel, Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and Indiana University Health North Hospital.

Dr. Robey works at Robey Plastic Surgery in Carmel, IN with other offices in Avon, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Ryan Diepenbrock, FACS
Dr. Ryan Diepenbrock, FACS
5.0 (194)
View Profile

Dr. Robey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Robey Plastic Surgery - North
    11725 Illinois St Ste 270, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 721-7110
  2. 2
    Robey Plastic Surgery - West
    1111 Ronald Reagan Pkwy # C1200, Avon, IN 46123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 721-7110
  3. 3
    12760 Meeting House Rd, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 721-7110

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
  • Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
  • Indiana University Health North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Benign Tumor
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Benign Tumor

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nose Injuries Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Power-Assisted Liposuction (PAL) Chevron Icon
Protruding Ears Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction) Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Self Pay
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Robey?

    Dec 13, 2022
    I am beyond OBSESSED with my results to say the least! I remember coming in for my consultation and being so nervous about what would lie ahead of me. Ashley & her team made me feel so comfortable (plus, they have an excellent music playlist!) I had gotten several quotes & consultations from multiple plastic surgeons in Indiana, even Chicago, yet Robey Plastic Surgery stood out and met every possibly expectation. I have been insecure since I was 12 - Dr. Robey did a better job then I could’ve ever imagined. I am so confident in my body now, I love the way I look and I wouldn’t change a thing about my plastic surgery journey. I’m comfortable in my own skin, I feel so happy now. She even provides a checklist for pre & post surgery that was so very helpful. I seriously cannot thank Robey Plastic Surgery enough for changing my life. I have and will continue to recommend my friends & family to Robey Plastic Surgery.
    Elliana White — Dec 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ashley Robey, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ashley Robey, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Robey to family and friends

    Dr. Robey's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Robey

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ashley Robey, MD.

    About Dr. Ashley Robey, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386764579
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Oregon Health and Sciences University
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of California, San Francisco
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Purdue University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, Plastic Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ashley Robey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Robey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Robey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Robey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ashley Robey, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.