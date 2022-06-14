Dr. Ashley Ross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashley Ross, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ashley Ross, MD
Dr. Ashley Ross, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Ross works at
Dr. Ross' Office Locations
-
1
Galter Pavilion675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-150, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8146
-
2
Texas Center for Proton Therapy1501 W Royal Ln, Irving, TX 75063 Directions (972) 403-5425Monday6:30am - 5:00pmTuesday6:30am - 5:00pmWednesday6:30am - 5:00pmThursday6:30am - 5:00pmFriday6:30am - 5:00pm
-
3
Michael Wierschem, M.D.4708 Alliance Blvd Ste 650, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 403-5425Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ross?
Top Gun in his field 5 Stars, did a great job Thank You, Doctor Ross
About Dr. Ashley Ross, MD
- Urology
- English, Dutch
- 1891840641
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ross has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ross works at
Dr. Ross has seen patients for Prostate Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ross speaks Dutch.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.