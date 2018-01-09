See All Pediatricians in Davis, CA
Dr. Ashley Sens, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Ashley Sens, MD

Dr. Ashley Sens, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Davis, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Sens works at Mercy Medical Group - Carmichael in Davis, CA with other offices in Woodland, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sens' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    2330 W Covell Blvd, Davis, CA 95616 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Saturday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    2081 Bronze Star Dr Dept 2, Woodland, CA 95776 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Acne

Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Natural Childbirth Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Vulvar Diseases Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Well Woman Health Examination Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Covered California
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • MultiPlan
    • Networks By Design
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ashley Sens, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1508081092
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Children S Hospital At Dartmouth
    Internship
    • Children S Hospital At Dartmouth
    Medical Education
    • University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Woodland Memorial Hospital

