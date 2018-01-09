Dr. Ashley Sens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashley Sens, MD
Overview of Dr. Ashley Sens, MD
Dr. Ashley Sens, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Davis, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital.
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic2330 W Covell Blvd, Davis, CA 95616 DirectionsSaturdayClosed
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic2081 Bronze Star Dr Dept 2, Woodland, CA 95776 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Covered California
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sens listens to patient/parent concerns, and communicates treatment options very well. My child has multiple medical issues, and Dr. Sens expertly coordinates my child’s care. She is aware of available specialists and has put us in touch with amazing physicians. I fully trust her abilities and knowledge, and I’m extremely grateful she’s my child’s pediatrician.
About Dr. Ashley Sens, MD
- Pediatrics
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1508081092
Education & Certifications
- Children S Hospital At Dartmouth
- Children S Hospital At Dartmouth
- University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Woodland Memorial Hospital
