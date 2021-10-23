See All Otolaryngologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Ashley Sikand, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.9 (106)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ashley Sikand, MD

Dr. Ashley Sikand, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, MountainView Hospital, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Sikand works at Ear, Nose & Throat Consultants of Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sikand's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest
    7040 Smoke Ranch Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (725) 241-0723
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
  • MountainView Hospital
  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
  • Summerlin Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy

Treatment frequency



Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Infections Chevron Icon
Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Allegiance Health Plans
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Carpenters Health and Welfare
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health
    • HealthCare Partners
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MGM Resorts Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Pipefitters
    • Teamsters or other Unions
    • Tricare
    • United Food and Commercial Workers
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 106 ratings
    Patient Ratings (106)
    5 Star
    (77)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (27)
    Oct 23, 2021
    Was impressed on my first visit which continued throughout my care.Dr Sikand was caring,patient,listened and communicated well.He is one of the best doctor.
    Cynthia M — Oct 23, 2021
    About Dr. Ashley Sikand, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477519825
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stanford U Sch Med|Stanford University School Med
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • U Alberta|University of British Columbia
    Residency
    Internship
    • Misercordia Hosp|Misericordia Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ashley Sikand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sikand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sikand has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sikand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sikand works at Ear, Nose & Throat Consultants of Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Sikand’s profile.

    Dr. Sikand has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sikand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    106 patients have reviewed Dr. Sikand. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sikand.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sikand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sikand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

