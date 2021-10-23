Dr. Ashley Sikand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sikand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashley Sikand, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ashley Sikand, MD
Dr. Ashley Sikand, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, MountainView Hospital, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Sikand works at
Dr. Sikand's Office Locations
Northwest7040 Smoke Ranch Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (725) 241-0723Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- MountainView Hospital
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Allegiance Health Plans
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Carpenters Health and Welfare
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health
- HealthCare Partners
- Humana
- Medicare
- MGM Resorts Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Pipefitters
- Teamsters or other Unions
- Tricare
- United Food and Commercial Workers
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Was impressed on my first visit which continued throughout my care.Dr Sikand was caring,patient,listened and communicated well.He is one of the best doctor.
About Dr. Ashley Sikand, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1477519825
Education & Certifications
- Stanford U Sch Med|Stanford University School Med
- U Alberta|University of British Columbia
- Misercordia Hosp|Misericordia Hospital
- University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sikand has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sikand accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sikand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sikand works at
Dr. Sikand has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sikand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
106 patients have reviewed Dr. Sikand. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sikand.
