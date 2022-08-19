See All Ophthalmologists in Shreveport, LA
Dr. Ashley Sipes, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (13)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Ashley Sipes, MD

Dr. Ashley Sipes, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They completed their residency with LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine

Dr. Sipes works at WK Eye Institute Pierremont in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Dry Eyes and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sipes' Office Locations

    WK Eye Institute Pierremont
    7607 Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA 71105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • WK Bossier Health Center
  • Willis-Knighton Medical Center
  • Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health
  • WK Pierremont Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Dry Eyes
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Dry Eyes
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Dry Eyes
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Chorioretinal Scars
Tear Duct Disorders
Eyelid Disorders
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Cataract
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion
Corneal Diseases
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Ectropion of Eyelid
Entropion
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Floaters
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Keratitis
Macular Edema
Pterygium
Retinal Hemorrhage
Senile Cataracts
Stye
  View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis
Visual Field Defects
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Anisocoria
Astigmatism
Autoimmune Diseases
Bell's Palsy
Benign Tumor
Black Eye
Blindness
Blocked Tear Duct
Brain Disorders
Cancer
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Ulcer
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diplopia
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Endophthalmitis
Esophoria
Exotropia
Eyelid Spasm
Heterophoria
Hyphema
  View other providers who treat Hyphema
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Iridocyclitis
Lazy Eye
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Ocular Hypertension
Optic Neuritis
Orbital Cellulitis
Paralytic Strabismus
Pinguecula
Posterior Scleritis
Retina Diseases
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Sarcoidosis
Temporal Arteritis
Thyroid Disease
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vascular Disease
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Gilsbar 360
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • Louisiana Healthcare Connections
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Peoples Health
    • PHCS
    • PPO Plus
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vantage Health Plan
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 19, 2022
    Dr Wheat-Sipes is thorough. She explains her findings in order that you understand your eye health & overall health & how it affects your eye sight. She listens to your concerns genuinely. I receive my healthcare at the local VA medical center, but I choose to see her because of the care she provides.
    Leatha — Aug 19, 2022
    About Dr. Ashley Sipes, MD

    Ophthalmology
    English
    1427045814
    Education & Certifications

    LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ashley Sipes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sipes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sipes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sipes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sipes works at WK Eye Institute Pierremont in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Dr. Sipes’s profile.

    Dr. Sipes has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Dry Eyes and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sipes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sipes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sipes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sipes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sipes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

