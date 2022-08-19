Dr. Ashley Sipes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sipes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashley Sipes, MD
Overview of Dr. Ashley Sipes, MD
Dr. Ashley Sipes, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They completed their residency with LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
Dr. Sipes' Office Locations
1
WK Eye Institute Pierremont7607 Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Bossier Health Center
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health
- WK Pierremont Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Louisiana Healthcare Connections
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Peoples Health
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Wheat-Sipes is thorough. She explains her findings in order that you understand your eye health & overall health & how it affects your eye sight. She listens to your concerns genuinely. I receive my healthcare at the local VA medical center, but I choose to see her because of the care she provides.
About Dr. Ashley Sipes, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1427045814
Education & Certifications
- LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
Dr. Sipes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sipes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sipes has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Dry Eyes and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sipes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sipes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sipes.
