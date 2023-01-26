See All Dermatologists in Lubbock, TX
Dr. Ashley Sturgeon, MD

Dermatology
4.6 (19)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ashley Sturgeon, MD is a Dermatologist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Medical Center.

Dr. Sturgeon works at TTUHSC Surgery in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Herpes Simplex Infection, Telogen Effluvium and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Texas Tech Physicians
    3601 4th St Fl 4, Lubbock, TX 79430 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 743-2373

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Herpes Simplex Infection
Telogen Effluvium
Acne
Herpes Simplex Infection
Telogen Effluvium
Acne

Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pubic Lice (Crabs) Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Ashley Sturgeon, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285955492
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Texas Tech University (Amarillo) Health Sciences Center Program
    Medical Education
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ashley Sturgeon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sturgeon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sturgeon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sturgeon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sturgeon works at TTUHSC Surgery in Lubbock, TX. View the full address on Dr. Sturgeon’s profile.

    Dr. Sturgeon has seen patients for Herpes Simplex Infection, Telogen Effluvium and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sturgeon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Sturgeon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sturgeon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sturgeon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sturgeon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

