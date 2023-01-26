Dr. Ashley Sturgeon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sturgeon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashley Sturgeon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ashley Sturgeon, MD is a Dermatologist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Medical Center.
Dr. Sturgeon works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Tech Physicians3601 4th St Fl 4, Lubbock, TX 79430 Directions (806) 743-2373
Hospital Affiliations
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sturgeon?
Dr. Sturgeon is a fantastic physician and surgeon. She is compassionate and genuinely addresses how skin care issues impact a patient emotionally not just the clinical side of a diagnosis. I had to have Mohs surgery on my lip and not only did she remove the cancer, she was considerate about the healing process and what my lip would look like after. My results are unbelievable!
About Dr. Ashley Sturgeon, MD
- Dermatology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1285955492
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University (Amarillo) Health Sciences Center Program
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sturgeon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sturgeon accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sturgeon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sturgeon works at
Dr. Sturgeon has seen patients for Herpes Simplex Infection, Telogen Effluvium and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sturgeon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Sturgeon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sturgeon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sturgeon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sturgeon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.